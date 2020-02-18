Jack's Best Man Speech

Just like that, my little brother is a married man! It was such an honor to stand by his side on his big day.

With that being said, I've never been the Best Man before, so I had no idea what my responsibilities were for the wedding. Come to find out, the big responsibility is the speech and toast.

It meant a lot to me to be his best man, so I knew I had to do something special. I didn't want to just be funny, it was important that I get serious (for once) and show him I care.

However, he's a big fan of The Office, so I had to steal some speeches from Michael Scott.