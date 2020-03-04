Jack Jams: March 4th

Brett Dennen is my favorite artist of all-time. I've been obsessed for over a decade, now. Don't believe me? Just ask him.

It was recently brought to my attention that Brett is yet to be featured on Jack Jams, and that is not acceptable. It was hard to pick just one, but I had to go with my favorite, Queen of the Westside. It's funky! Very different from his other stuff, but I jam this one the most (according to iTunes).

Take a minute to dive in and find more of his jams, it's worth it!