Jack Jams: March 3rd

It's no secret that I love Rebelution. They're easily one of my favorite bands, and always bring the good vibes. I also enjoy how their sound has evolved over the years, adding the sax to the live shows was an amazing upgrade. However, Rebelution doesn't have to increase the production for me to love them more; in fact, it's the opposite. I love when the band, especially Eric, strip things down to the essentials. Today's Jack Jam, is Eric Rachmany solo on the guitar performing Outta Control, acoustic style. It's amazing! He makes every instrument out of that guitar. It's a different version of the song, but certainly still holds up.