Jack Jams: February 13th

It's time for another Jack Jam!

Lately, I've been listening to a lot of Electric Guest. These guys deliver a very unique funky sound that I can't get enough of.

Their story is interesting, as well. The lead singer, Asa Taccone, is brothers with Jorma Taccone, of The Lonely Island.

Certainly one talented family. My favorite songs are Oh Devil, Dear To Me, and Troubleman.

With that being said, here's my Jack Jam of the day - -Oh Devil by Electric Guest.