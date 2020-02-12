Jack Jams: February 12th

It's cold and getting colder here in Northeast Ohio. I'm dreaming of warmer days.

Totally regretting complaining all summer long. I promise I'll never complain about the heat again, if I can make it out of this cold.

The silver lining in this, is it's perfect weather for listening to Iration. These guys always bring the good vibes and today, they have me longing for those Summer Nights.

So, in honor of that, my Jack Jam of the day is Summer Nights by Iration.

P.S. - Iration is coming to House Of Blues in Cleveland on Friday, February 21st!