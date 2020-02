I just wanted to stop by to share some of my Jack Jams, not to be confused with Jock Jams. Here's a sample of what I've been listening to this week.

It's a lot of reggae and music that reminds me of better weather. I'm so over winter.

Three Legged Fox has been on repeat lately. I'm obsessed with Nothing's Over.

It's catchy and makes my soul warm and ready for summer vibes.