Real Life, Real Cleveland: Jack Goes To Tower City Mall
He asked people ... to interview him
July 16, 2019
Jack has been all about hitting up shopping centers lately.
So on Tuesday morning, Jack decided to go to Tower City in the middle of downtown to check out the scene. And then he got an idea.
He wanted to get some interviews with the shoppers, but didn't have questions, so he let the shoppers interview him.
If you get it, its hilarious. If you don't, you're probably feeling pretty uncomfortable right now.