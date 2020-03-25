Meet Jack's Raccoon

Jack had a strange encounter walking to work this week

March 25, 2020
Jack Freeman
This is Jack.
Entertainment

You never know what you may encounter walking to work in downtown Cleveland. A surprise awaits around every corner. On Tuesday, I encountered a cat walking with me down 12th street. I thought it was cute so I got my phone out...then realized that is not a cat...that is a giant raccoon. Then, the raccoon squared up to me and was ready to fight...watch what happens.

Jack Freeman
jack
Cort Freeman
Raccoon

