Meet Jack's Raccoon

You never know what you may encounter walking to work in downtown Cleveland. A surprise awaits around every corner. On Tuesday, I encountered a cat walking with me down 12th street. I thought it was cute so I got my phone out...then realized that is not a cat...that is a giant raccoon. Then, the raccoon squared up to me and was ready to fight...watch what happens.

My walk into work this morning. pic.twitter.com/uXBP7hMrkg — Cort “JACK” Freeman (@OnAirJACK) March 24, 2020