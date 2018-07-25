Jack Was In Brett Dennen's Music Video

Brett Dennen is coming to Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica along with Jason Mraz this Friday (July 27th) and I am so stoked!

Not only are these two going to bring the Good Vibes, but they're helping the Cleveland community by spending time with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank!

Video of Brett Dennen - Comeback Kid (That&#039;s My Dog) Official Music Video

Brett and I go way back. The first time I saw him live was at Rothbury Music Festival back in 2009 and I've been hooked since.

I'll be honest, I'm a super fan. I probably have annoyed him with social posts and stuff, there's little doubt. But over time, we actually developed a bond. He even put me in his music video for Comeback Kid (That's My Dog).

I'm a few years younger, a couple pounds lighter, and lack a beard but see if you can find me in the video (Hint: around 2:39)! I'll never forget when he slid into my DM's to tell me I was going to make it into the video.

I get to be in my favorite artists video?? That's like a dream!

Check it out and come join us this Friday!