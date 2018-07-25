Jack Was In Brett Dennen's Music Video
See if you can find beardless Jack!
Brett Dennen is coming to Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica along with Jason Mraz this Friday (July 27th) and I am so stoked!
Not only are these two going to bring the Good Vibes, but they're helping the Cleveland community by spending time with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank!
Brett and I go way back. The first time I saw him live was at Rothbury Music Festival back in 2009 and I've been hooked since.
I'll be honest, I'm a super fan. I probably have annoyed him with social posts and stuff, there's little doubt. But over time, we actually developed a bond. He even put me in his music video for Comeback Kid (That's My Dog).
I'm a few years younger, a couple pounds lighter, and lack a beard but see if you can find me in the video (Hint: around 2:39)! I'll never forget when he slid into my DM's to tell me I was going to make it into the video.
I get to be in my favorite artists video?? That's like a dream!
Check it out and come join us this Friday!
It’s @brettdennen week!! Show in CLE Friday and Detroit Saturday! Here’s me stealing his essence back in 2011. pic.twitter.com/wmvpqUr2Iy— Jack. (@OnAirJACK) July 23, 2018