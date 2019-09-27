Jack Interviews Leslie David Baker (Stanley From The Office)
Is the reunion happening??
September 27, 2019
If there's one thing you should know about me, I'm scared of bees. If there are two things you should know about me, I'm scared of bees and I love The Office. So, believe me when I say that getting the chance to talk to Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson from The Office) was a dream come true!
He's coming to Beachwood Place Saturday from Noon-3pm for FREE PRETZEL DAY! He's excited so you should come out to see him.
Of course, as a fan of the show, I had to ask him about the possibility of a reunion and his answer ... surprised me.
Listen below!