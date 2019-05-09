Nurses' Appreciation Week: Nurse Shark
Honoring all Nurses this week!
May 9, 2019
All week long we've been celebrating Nurses with Nurses Night Out, and tonight we'll be honoring them at 3 Bar Louie locations across Northeast Ohio!
But for now, I want to shout out the nurses who often go forgotten , even on Nurses' Appreciation Week ... the Nurse Shark!
Let's meet the Nurse Shark!
- The Nurse Shark is a nocturnal predator and hunts alone
- They feed on fish, stingrays (ouch!), mollusks, and more unique sea critters; but, they'll also consume algae and coral, as well!
- The Nurse Shark is one of the few species of sharks that can remain motionless in the water when it wants to
- The Nurse Shark has no real predator--but there have been reports of Bull sharks and Great Whites feeding on Nurse sharks.
- Nurse Sharks are nocturnal...party at night
- They are known as the "couch potato of the shark world"
- Adults can be over 10 feet long
- They are *not* certified Nurses