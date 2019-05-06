Deals For Nurses' Appreciation Week!

This week is National Nurse Appreciation Week!

Q104 is participating with Nurses' Night Out this Thursday at Bar Louie in Strongsville (at SouthPark Mall ... come on down and meet some friends of mine).

But, seriously, if you work in the health care industry we'd love to see you there.

If you can't make it, don't worry there are still tons of deals for you to take advantage of.

Cinnabon:

The Deal: Nurses who show their ID can get a free MiniBon Roll or 4-pack of BonBites.

When:May 6-11

MOD Pizza:

The Deal: Nurses get buy one get one on pizzas and salads

When: May 12

Potbelly

The Deal: Show your ID or show up in scrubs to get a free drink or cookies with the purchase of a sandwich or salad

When: Through May 12

Dairy Queen:

The Deal: Take $2 off any mobile app purchase of at least $10. (not exclusive to nurses)

When: May 6-12