Several Schools Close Due To Heat

Holy heat! Now, we've heard of Snow Days ... but Heat Days? I never got a day off of school for that, but several schools across Northeast Ohio are today!

The list includes:

Ben Franklin

Charles Eliot

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

East Clark

Facing History New Tech

Garrett Morgan

Iowa Maple

Louis Agassiz

Michael R. White

New Tech West

Newton D. Baker

O.H. Perry

Sunbeam

Tremont

Valley View Boys Leadership Academy

Whitney Young

Willow

Massillon elementary schools will also be closed today.

Yesterday, Mansfield announced the following closings: Prospect, Sherman, Springmill STEM, Woodland and the Spanish Immersion School will be closed today due to the extreme heat and fact that none of the buildings are air conditioned.