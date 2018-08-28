Several Schools Close Due To Heat

Hot Hot Hot

August 28, 2018
Jack Freeman

© Xinhua

Categories: 
Features
Local
The Jeremiah Show

Holy heat! Now, we've heard of Snow Days ... but Heat Days? I never got a day off of school for that, but several schools across Northeast Ohio are today!

The list includes:

  • Ben Franklin
  • Charles Eliot
  • Charles Mooney
  • Collinwood
  • East Clark
  • Facing History New Tech
  • Garrett Morgan
  • Iowa Maple
  • Louis Agassiz
  • Michael R. White
  • New Tech West
  • Newton D. Baker
  • O.H. Perry
  • Sunbeam
  • Tremont
  • Valley View Boys Leadership Academy
  • Whitney Young
  • Willow
  • Massillon elementary schools will also be closed today.

Yesterday, Mansfield announced the following closings: Prospect, Sherman, Springmill STEM, Woodland and the Spanish Immersion School will be closed today due to the extreme heat and fact that none of the buildings are air conditioned.

Tags: 
the jeremiah show
school closings