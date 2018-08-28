Several Schools Close Due To Heat
Hot Hot Hot
August 28, 2018
Holy heat! Now, we've heard of Snow Days ... but Heat Days? I never got a day off of school for that, but several schools across Northeast Ohio are today!
The list includes:
- Ben Franklin
- Charles Eliot
- Charles Mooney
- Collinwood
- East Clark
- Facing History New Tech
- Garrett Morgan
- Iowa Maple
- Louis Agassiz
- Michael R. White
- New Tech West
- Newton D. Baker
- O.H. Perry
- Sunbeam
- Tremont
- Valley View Boys Leadership Academy
- Whitney Young
- Willow
- Massillon elementary schools will also be closed today.
Yesterday, Mansfield announced the following closings: Prospect, Sherman, Springmill STEM, Woodland and the Spanish Immersion School will be closed today due to the extreme heat and fact that none of the buildings are air conditioned.