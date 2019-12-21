Here Are Our Top 40 Songs In Cleveland From 2019!

You still have time to vote for your favorite songs of 2019.

This morning, we revealed songs 40-21 during our Top 20 Countdown.

40. Love Someone - Lukas Graham

39. thank u, next - Ariana Grande

38. Goodbyes - Post Malone

37. You Say - Lauren Daigle

36. Happier - Marshmello feat. Bastille

35. This Feeling - Kelsea Ballerini

34. Only Human - Jonas Brothers

33. Love Lies - Khalid feat. Normani

32. Circles - Post Malone

31. Good As Hell - Lizzo

30. Memories - Maroon 5

29. 7 rings - Ariana Grande

28. Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid

27. The Bones - Maren Morris

26. Cool - Jonas Brothers

25. Close to Me - Ellie Goulding

24. ME! - Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie

23. Girls Like You - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

22. Trampoline - SHAED

21. Talk - Khalid​​​​​​