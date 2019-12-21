Here Are Our Top 40 Songs In Cleveland From 2019!
We played the hits all year, and we've got 'em for you now
December 21, 2019
You still have time to vote for your favorite songs of 2019.
This morning, we revealed songs 40-21 during our Top 20 Countdown.
40. Love Someone - Lukas Graham
39. thank u, next - Ariana Grande
38. Goodbyes - Post Malone
37. You Say - Lauren Daigle
36. Happier - Marshmello feat. Bastille
35. This Feeling - Kelsea Ballerini
34. Only Human - Jonas Brothers
33. Love Lies - Khalid feat. Normani
32. Circles - Post Malone
31. Good As Hell - Lizzo
30. Memories - Maroon 5
29. 7 rings - Ariana Grande
28. Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
27. The Bones - Maren Morris
26. Cool - Jonas Brothers
25. Close to Me - Ellie Goulding
24. ME! - Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie
23. Girls Like You - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
22. Trampoline - SHAED
21. Talk - Khalid