Get 'A Christmas Story' Donuts From Jack Frost!

Starting this Friday, you'll be able to chow down on some very delicious donuts from Jack Frost and get in the holiday spirit.

On November 16th, Jack Frost officially launches their 'A Christmas Story' donuts. You won't be disappointed with flavors and designs like Leg Lamp, Pink Nightmare, Soap, Decoder and Drink More Ovaltine donuts. Plus, the debut of the Bumpus Hound donut.

Say what?

The Bumpus Hound is a "white iced fried cake donut with red sprinkles, white cream, green dog house and white candy bone." Count us in.

If you can't wait to get in the holiday spirit with Christmas donuts until Friday ... this Wednesday, Jack Frost is teaming up with Fat Head's Brewery in North Olmstead for a "Holly Jolly donut" pairing, where you get a donut and pint for 7 bucks.

Order donuts online and check out more from Jack Frost here.