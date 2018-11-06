Listen: Jason Mraz Talks About Excitement For First Orchestra Show

The Jeremiah Show was joined on Monday by Jason Mraz to talk about his involvement with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

He will be taking the stage with them on June 8th and 9th, 2019.

These special benefit concerts will feature a full evening of Jason’s music backed by the 115 piece Contemporary Youth Orchestra, led by Music Director Liza Grossman in support of quality music education!

EVERYTHING IS SOUND

Jason Mraz & Contemporary Youth Orchestra

Liza Grossman, Conductor

Saturday, June 8, 2019 7:00 pm at Severance Hall.

Sunday, June 9, 2019 4:00 pm at Severance Hall.

Tickets are on sale now.

Get more information on the show here.