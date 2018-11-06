Listen: Jason Mraz Talks About Excitement For First Orchestra Show
He'll be with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra June 8th and 9th!
November 6, 2018
The Jeremiah Show was joined on Monday by Jason Mraz to talk about his involvement with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra.
He will be taking the stage with them on June 8th and 9th, 2019.
These special benefit concerts will feature a full evening of Jason’s music backed by the 115 piece Contemporary Youth Orchestra, led by Music Director Liza Grossman in support of quality music education!
EVERYTHING IS SOUND
Jason Mraz & Contemporary Youth Orchestra
Liza Grossman, Conductor
Saturday, June 8, 2019 7:00 pm at Severance Hall.
Sunday, June 9, 2019 4:00 pm at Severance Hall.
Get more information on the show here.