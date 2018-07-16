Jason Mraz & Brett Denton Want You To Donate To The Greater Cleveland Food Bank!

The Good Vibes Food Drive is coming to Jacob’s Pavilion. Fans have the opportunity to donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at the Jason Mraz and Brett Denton concert on July 27, 2018.

Donate at least two non-perishable items or a minimum of $5 and you'll be entered to win upgraded front row seats and a guitar signed by Jason.

The Food Bank’s most needed food items are:

peanut butter

tuna

canned vegetables

canned soup

beef stew

cereal

For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can provide four meals. Spread some good vibes and give back to the community at the same time!