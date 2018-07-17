Jason Mraz Cleveland Setlist

Jason Mraz is bringing his Good Vibes tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Friday, July 27th and we're seriously SO excited for not only the show but everything that's coming with it.

First of all, since Jason and his tour-mate Brett Dennen are such good souls, they're working closely with our friends at Live Nation and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to make this stop one to remember.

When you volunteer at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this week, good vibes are coming your way! All you have to do is sign up and complete a two-hour volunteer shift any time through July 20th and you’ll receive a special discount code to save $5 off your ticket to the show. Better yet, the $5 you saved will be donated to the Food Bank from Live Nation! Click here for more details.

In addition, the Jeremiah Show is giving away pairs of tickets to the show the entire week of July 16th. But wait -- there's more! When you win, you'll also get a pair of invites to volunteer at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank before the show. WITH. JASON. MRAZ. AND. BRETT. DENNEN.

Lastly, before the show on the 27th, if you donate at least two non-perishable items or a minimum of $5, you'll be entered to win upgraded front row seats and a guitar signed by Jason. Find out more here.

Amazing, right?

Here's what his setlist for the concert might look like: