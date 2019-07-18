100 Things To Do In Cleveland
I cant believe how many of these I haven't done yet!
Cleveland Scene put up a list of the top 100 things to do in Cleveland. I'm embarrassed to admit it, as a life long Clevelander, but there are a ton of things on this list I still haven't done yet.
Heres a few of the big hitters and hidden gems.
- Tour NASA Glen
- Visit Twins Day in Twinsburg
- Visit the Natural History Muesum
- Watch The Cleveland Air Show
- See A Show at the Grog Shop
- Attend a Cleveland Orchestra Show
- Visit The Metropark Zoo
All this and wayyyyyy more HERE.