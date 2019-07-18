Cleveland Scene put up a list of the top 100 things to do in Cleveland. I'm embarrassed to admit it, as a life long Clevelander, but there are a ton of things on this list I still haven't done yet.

Heres a few of the big hitters and hidden gems.

- Tour NASA Glen

- Visit Twins Day in Twinsburg

- Visit the Natural History Muesum

- Watch The Cleveland Air Show

- See A Show at the Grog Shop

- Attend a Cleveland Orchestra Show

- Visit The Metropark Zoo

All this and wayyyyyy more HERE.