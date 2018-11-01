4 Simple Steps to Help you Recover from a Sugar Hangover

Were you part of the 86% of parents who stole ... err ... we meant "induldged" in some of their kids Halloween candy?

Or did you snack on the candy as you handed it out? Maybe... a little bit of both?

Okay, raided the kids Halloween candy, the butterfinger with peanut butter is amazing. What pieces will you be stealing from your kids? — Jessica McKinley (@DrJRaeMcK) November 1, 2018

New survey says 86% of parents admit to stealing their kids Halloween candy. That just means the other 14% are liars. — Henry Chimento (@REALJETDR) October 31, 2018

Football?! You should be out there stealing candy from children! It's Halloween! pic.twitter.com/lwYXAJrvw4 — Izzy -- (@IzzyAsThat) October 31, 2018

This also means that 86% of you (or maybe even more) are probably experiencing a "Sugar Hangover" right now.

Sugar Hangovers happen when you eat a lot of sugar in a short amount of time. This causes rapid changes to your blood glucose levels, leading to symptoms similar to an alcohol hangover including: headache, nausea, fatigue, or upset stomach.

If you are experiencing this right now have no fear, Q104 is here to help you kick that feeling in 4 easy steps.

1. Get Moving - Yes working off all that extra junk sounds great, but there are more health benefits to moving around than just getting rid of the extra calories! Exercise helps balance blood sugar in both the short and long term. Exercise helps increase insulin sensitivity, which makes your body better able to take up glucose (all that candy) and use it for energy. It can be something as simple as a two-minute dance party or a 30 minute power walk to wake you up, or something as relaxing as a 10 minute yoga session. Whatever you choose, get up and get moving.

2. Add Cinnamon to your morning beverage - It sounds simple, but this one of the most important steps in kicking your sugar hangover. Why? Because cinnamon is a blood sugar stabilizer! Adding it to your coffee, hot tea, or whatever your first drink of the day is will help kick your sugar hangover much faster.

3. Eat a hearty meal full of healthy fats and protein - It may seem spooky to eat a big breakfast the morning after indulging in sweets all night, but skipping breakfast could actually make you feel worse. Skipping out on breakfast could cause blood sugar dips that make you feel sick. So try starting your day with some fiber, healthy fats, and protein. (Can we say avacodos?! Yum!) Fiber has been associated with a reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Unsaturated fats have been linked to improved insulin resistance, and protein helps with insulin secretion. A breakfast that contains all 3 will balance your blood sugar and can help you feel refreshed.

4. Drink a LOT of water - This one may be obvious, but do not forget the water! Aside from it's thousands of health benefits, it will help rehydrate you and dillute the sugar to get it moving out of your system. Here's a tip to take your water up a notch, add a splash of apple cider vinegar to it. This will help your body recover sooner by balancing your blood sugar.

These steps will have you feeling normal again in no time, you may even find yourself sneaking that other candy bar that happend to end up in your purse.