The Jeremiah Show Volunteers At The Greater Cleveland Food Bank
It's a July tradition! Donate now to our 40,000 Meals in 40 Days campaign!
July 2, 2019
We know, you're sad that The Jeremiah Show isn't broadcasting live this Friday from around the Cleveland community.
But, that doesn't mean they didn't have time to be Hunger Heroes during the holiday week!
The Jeremiah Show went out to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank after their Tuesday show to volunteer and packed lunches for their Summer Meals program!
You can be a Hunger Hero just like Jeremiah, Jack, and Morgan by donating to our 40,000 Meals in 40 Days campaign.