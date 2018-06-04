This 4th Grader Stole Hearts at His Talent Show

Grab some tissues before you watch this video. Trust us.



Adam Kornowski's version of John Lennon's "Imagine" is amazing.

This 10-year-old sang it at his 4th grade talent show on May at his elementary school in Chisago, Minnesota.

His mom shared the video on Facebook, and as of 6 AM today, it had over 8.5 million views.

"Adam had his all school talent show today. He did 'Imagine.' There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end. He got a standing ovation and the applause lasted forever!!" said his mom on Facebook.

She also said Adam has been playing piano since he was 5 years old, and that this isn't his first time moving audiences with his incredible playing skills.