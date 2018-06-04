This 4th Grader Stole Hearts at His Talent Show
He sang John Lennon's "Imagine"
Grab some tissues before you watch this video. Trust us.
Adam Kornowski's version of John Lennon's "Imagine" is amazing.
This 10-year-old sang it at his 4th grade talent show on May at his elementary school in Chisago, Minnesota.
His mom shared the video on Facebook, and as of 6 AM today, it had over 8.5 million views.
"Adam had his all school talent show today. He did 'Imagine.' There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end. He got a standing ovation and the applause lasted forever!!" said his mom on Facebook.
She also said Adam has been playing piano since he was 5 years old, and that this isn't his first time moving audiences with his incredible playing skills.