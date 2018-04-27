Popcorn

$5 Ticket Tuesdays At AMC Theaters Will Stay

April 27, 2018
By Paul Laux

The popular deal is here to stay!  AMC has had $5 Ticket Tuesdays for a little while, and it has become super popular.  Now, it's here to stay!

The deal will get you into a movie for just $5 all day on Tuesdays.  Another $5 will also get you a small drink and a small popcorn.  So for $10 you can have a pretty good Tuesday.

The only stipulation?  You have to be a member, but you can sign up at any time!

