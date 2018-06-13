9 Common Bedtime Habits That Could Be Ruining Your Whole Day

I woke up to Huffington Post's listicle of bedtime habits you might want to break, and I think a majority of people are guilty of these. While we're not alone here (yay!) some of these things we should all stop doing (boo!) They're making us anxious, tired, frustrated, and they keep us from our full potential everyday.

Here are our picks:

1. Texting in Bed -- ever

Hours of scrolling in bed with the blue light from your cell phone screen is probably a big part of what keeps you awake at night. A whopping 60% of people spend MORE THAN SIX HOURS in front of a screen. That alone should send shivers down your spine. If you need some encouragement: DO NOT CHECK WORK EMAILS AT 11:30 AT NIGHT.

2. Late Night Snacking

Any carbs and sugar in your stomach before bed are stored as fat instead of being burned off throughout the day. It keeps you up becuase your body is using energy to digest food instead of helping you relax and rest.

It's tempting, but don't do it!

3. Winding Down With Wine

Something we all love but something we should all stop doing. Alcohol makes you sleepy, but it throws off your body's sleep rhythm.

Here's the full list. Let us know what you'd add!