Adele Has Separated From Her Husband, Simon Konecki

It looks like more heartbreak songs are on the way. Adele's rep has announced that she and husband Simon Konecki have separated.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the rep said in a statement to the Associated Press. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Although this news may be shocking to us, people close to the pair are not surprised.

The pair hasn't been spotted together in months, and Adele has been spotted out and about without Konecki several times lately, including a night out at a gay bar with Jennifer Lawrence.

Only time will tell if this births a new album.