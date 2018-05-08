Adele Threw Herself A Titanic Themed Birthday Party
By Paul Laux
Happy birthday, Adele! The "Hello" singer turned 30 over the weekend, and like every celebrity - she had a massive party. This one was themed, like the Titanic.
Good luck Leo! Everyone loves you because you're the best. Meet me at the clock anytime bruv X pic.twitter.com/buPmIdhYyo— Adele (@Adele) February 28, 2016
She dressed like Kate Winslet from the classic 1997 film, even recreating scenes.
However, not everyone is so thrilled about the whole thing. Some thing it's insensitive, having a party based on a trajedy that killed over 1,500 people.
It is a rather odd choice, regardless of who it is. The idea was to base the party on the MOVIE and not the actual Titanic disaster - but it seemed to miss its mark.
Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on