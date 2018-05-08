Adele Threw Herself A Titanic Themed Birthday Party

By Paul Laux

Happy birthday, Adele! The "Hello" singer turned 30 over the weekend, and like every celebrity - she had a massive party. This one was themed, like the Titanic.

Good luck Leo! Everyone loves you because you're the best. Meet me at the clock anytime bruv X pic.twitter.com/buPmIdhYyo — Adele (@Adele) February 28, 2016

She dressed like Kate Winslet from the classic 1997 film, even recreating scenes.

However, not everyone is so thrilled about the whole thing. Some thing it's insensitive, having a party based on a trajedy that killed over 1,500 people.

It is a rather odd choice, regardless of who it is. The idea was to base the party on the MOVIE and not the actual Titanic disaster - but it seemed to miss its mark.