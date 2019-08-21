Federal Agencies Recommend Setting Your AC to 78 Degrees During The Day

Getting your thermostat temperature right is a difficult task. All in an effort to save money, Energy Star, the federal program run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy, has some advice on how to keep that bill down.... and it's to sweat to death.

Energy Star recommends that you should set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible through the summer.. something like, 78 DEGREES during the day while you are home.

And if that didn't make you spit out your water... they recomend turning it up a casual 7 degrees to 85 degrees if you are spending the day out and about.

But that's not all, folks! When you finally become exhausted, probably from the heat, and ready for bed... the recommended temperature to sleep in is 82 DEGREES.

It's gonna be a no from us.