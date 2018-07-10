Akron RubberDucks Honor LeBron By Retiring Jersey No. 23

Even the Akron RubberDucks are taking the LeBron news hard. We mean really hard, especially for a minor league baseball team. So hard that they're retiring jersey number 23 in his honor on, you guessed it: July 23rd.

The LeBron James Celebration at Canal Park is the same night the team go up against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m.

This won't be a sad occasion. It's actually very, very sweet.

Along with a LOT of food specials (especially the 23-scoop ice cream sundae called "The Screamer" and the brand new G.O.A.T Burger), the RubberDucks are celebrating with $5 tickets to games now through the 23rd.

The catch is that you'll need to get them in-person at the Canal Park Box Office at 300 S. Main Street in Akron.

You need to be wearing a LeBron t-shirt or jersey. The RubberDucks are donating $1 of each ticket to the LeBron james Family Foundation.

"LeBron James' greatness on the basketball court is unquestioned, but his commitment to his hometown of Akron is what really makes him a 'legend'," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on off-game days. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game.

It opens on Sunday gamedays at 11 a.m. through game's end.

Even though LeBron is on his way to Los Angeles, he'll forever be Akron's hometown hero.

Everything you need to know about the LeBron James Celebration at Canal Park is right here.