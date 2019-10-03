Aldi Announces Their Advent Calanders Will Be Released On November 6th

Save the date: the popular wine and cheese advent calendars are coming to Aldi's on November 6th. It's a first come first served situation that were sold out in minutes.

Apparently the calendar's are 'better than ever'! There will be a beer calendar and a chocolate version as well.

There will be kid versions such as Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Toy Story, and Disney, according to the website.

The wine advent calenders are going to sell for $79.99 and the beer advent calendar will sell for $59.99 in Ohio as well.

However, the decadent cheese advent calendar that features eight types of cheeses will be up for $12.99.

As if there wasn't enough great options there will be a 'Countdown to New Year Calendar' that will have seven wines for the seven days post-Christmas to the New Year.