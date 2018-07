Aldi announced a one day hiring spree THIS SATURDAY!

The chain is looking to fill one hundred positions across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The event is from 9-5 on Saturday, August 4th and applicants can visit any Ohio Aldi location to apply.

Aldi operates more that 1,600 grocery stores in over 35 states.

There seems to be an Aldi on every corner in Ohio, so if you are looking for a job, this could be the one for you!