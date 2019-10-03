Aldi Debuts 'Spooky Cheeses' For Halloween Season

Maybe you do Halloween parties, or perhaps you just love cheese.

Either way, take a look at some of the upcoming Aldi Halloween themed cheeses coming on October 16th.

Freaky Franken - The mild "Derby cheese is infused with dried sage, so it’s green to match the monster and it’s Frankenstein packaging."

Bat Knit Crazy - This "aged cheddar comes wrapped in black wax and features a spooky flying bat on the front."

The Scary Pumpkin Spice - It’s a "Wensleydale cheese, which is a crumbly variety from the U.K. and this one is infused with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. It even comes in the shape of a carved jack-o-lantern covered in orange wax."

No Rest For The Wicked - This "Wensleydale cheese but it looks totally different in it’s colorful sugar skull package and it’s flavored with strawberry and Prosecco."

I might have to go ahead and try all these cheeses!