Alex Morgan Roasts All of England In Celebration After Goal

The U.S. Women's national soccer team is through to the final match of the Women's World Cup in France. The U.S. beat England by a score of two to one. One moment the world (the internet) can't stop talking about is Alex Morgan's celebration after her goal in the 31st minute.

Morgan "sipped some tea" on the pitch after she scored a header, and the Americans love it (the British hate it).

Alex Morgan trolling England by sipping tea is LEGENDARY ----pic.twitter.com/BzIBNx0xzu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 2, 2019

English people getting offended by Alex Morgan's 'cup of tea' celebration should remember that as a nation our love of tea is only rivalled by our brilliant sense of humour. /Kelly. pic.twitter.com/zc3ZqVuCvL — Guilty Feminist (@GuiltFemPod) July 3, 2019

Morgan scored in the World Cup Semifinal on her 30th birthday. The US will play in the final on Sunday.