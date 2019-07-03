Alex Morgan Roasts All of England In Celebration After Goal
The US women will advance to the World Cup Final!
The U.S. Women's national soccer team is through to the final match of the Women's World Cup in France. The U.S. beat England by a score of two to one. One moment the world (the internet) can't stop talking about is Alex Morgan's celebration after her goal in the 31st minute.
Morgan "sipped some tea" on the pitch after she scored a header, and the Americans love it (the British hate it).
Alex Morgan trolling England by sipping tea is LEGENDARY ----pic.twitter.com/BzIBNx0xzu— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 2, 2019
... and that's the tea from @alexmorgan13 -- #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/wNIk1I8ePG— espnW (@espnW) July 3, 2019
English people getting offended by Alex Morgan's 'cup of tea' celebration should remember that as a nation our love of tea is only rivalled by our brilliant sense of humour. /Kelly. pic.twitter.com/zc3ZqVuCvL— Guilty Feminist (@GuiltFemPod) July 3, 2019
Morgan scored in the World Cup Semifinal on her 30th birthday. The US will play in the final on Sunday.