Alex Morgan Roasts All of England In Celebration After Goal

The US women will advance to the World Cup Final!

July 3, 2019
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Rose Lavelle after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, Fra

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Sports
Summer
The U.S. Women's national soccer team is through to the final match of the Women's World Cup in France. The U.S. beat England by a score of two to one. One moment the world (the internet) can't stop talking about is Alex Morgan's celebration after her goal in the 31st minute.

Morgan "sipped some tea" on the pitch after she scored a header, and the Americans love it (the British hate it).

Morgan scored in the World Cup Semifinal on her 30th birthday. The US will play in the final on Sunday.

USWNT
soccer
Alex Morgan