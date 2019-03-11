Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged!

FINALLY! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

According to an insider, the baseball player popped the question to the pop star during their vacation in the Bahamas.

He announced it on Instagram, showing off a MASSIVE ring with the caption that reads "she said yes ♥️." She shared the photo, too, with eight black heart emojis in her caption.

she said yes ♥️ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

The engagement comes almost two months after they celebrated their two-year anniversary.

They also recently purchased a beachfront home in Malibu.

Congratulations to the happy couple!