Alex Trebek Finishes Chemo, Gets Back To Work

Alex Trebek has finished his chemo treatments and is ready to get back to work! As you can recall, the Jeopardy host was diagnosed with stage fout pancreatic cancer in March.

“I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now,” Alex says in a promo video for the upcoming 36th season of the game show. Previously he said that some of his tumors had “shrunk by almost 50 percent.”

Video of Alex Trebek Is Back for Season 36! | JEOPARDY!

Trebek is optimistic about the future, saying, “We have some exciting things coming up [this season] and I can't wait to share them with all of you," he adds. “Let me tell you, it's going to be a good year.”