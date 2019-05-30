Alex Trebek Has Great News About His Health

Just three months after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebeck is sharing heart-warming news that doctors say he is "near remission." The beloved host of “Jeopardy!” says he cried “tears of joy” upon hearing the news of his “mind-boggling” progress.

According to the American Cancer Society, the survival rate for pancreatic cancer is around nine-percent, with just three-percent of patients surviving stage 4 pancreatic cancer for five years. So it’s no wonder Trebek’s doctors said they “hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory.”

“Some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50-percent,” he adds. “I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”