Alex Trebek Is Undergoing Chemo Again

Just a couple of weeks after some great news regarding Alex Trebek came out, there now seems to have been some set backs.

Alex Trebek is going back for chemo. The latest season of “Jeopardy” just kicked off earlier this month, in which Trebek was working. "My hair started to grow back, so what little hair I have grown is going to disappear again.”

Video of Alex Trebek reveals he’s undergoing chemotherapy for second time | ABC News

This is a set back for him, but he’s staying positive about everything since he doesn’t “feel terrible.” Keep pushing Alex!