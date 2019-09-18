Alex Trebek Is Undergoing Chemo Again
He's staying positive!
September 18, 2019
Just a couple of weeks after some great news regarding Alex Trebek came out, there now seems to have been some set backs.
Alex Trebek is going back for chemo. The latest season of “Jeopardy” just kicked off earlier this month, in which Trebek was working. "My hair started to grow back, so what little hair I have grown is going to disappear again.”
This is a set back for him, but he’s staying positive about everything since he doesn’t “feel terrible.” Keep pushing Alex!