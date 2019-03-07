Alex Trebek Reveals Health Battle

Alex Trebek made quite the shocking, and sad announcement yesterday. In a video posted online, Trebek explained that he has been diagnosed with Stage-4 pancreatic cancer.

He says he plans to keep working as he battles the disease “with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also.”

Video of A Message From Alex Trebek | JEOPARDY!

And while his illness has very low survival rates, the 78-year-old says he plans to beat them. “Truth told, I have to,” he cracked. “Under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!”

Wishing him and his family all the best in the days to come.