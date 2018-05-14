All Five Spice Girls Will Attend Royal Wedding

May 14, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
By Paul Laux

One of the biggest questions of the upcoming Royal Wedding is something no one expected.

Will the Spice Girls perform?

For months, it has been rumored, debunked, rumored again, and now official. The Spice Girls will, yes, at least be at the Royal Wedding.

However, there is nothing to confirm that they will actually play.

Some of the girls were into touring, some into playing, and some didn't really seem to want to do anything at all. Now, it looks like all of them will be sitting in the pews as the royal family gets bigger.

Right now, there are no signs that the Spice Girls will perform, but then again, they seem to change their mind every week.

