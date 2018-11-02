Cleveland To Host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 75th NBA All-Star game will be in Cleveland in 2022.

The announcement was made yesterday in Cleveland by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He was joined by Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert and CEO Len Komoroski, as well as other Cleveland and Cuyahoga County officials.

"There is real symmetry to 2022 because in 1997, and I was with the league at the time and I was here, when we had the 50th All-Star Game and celebrated the 50 greatest players in the league at the time, and it was very memorable," Silver said. "We'll make this another remarkable, outstanding event in NBA history."

With a new, $185 million renovation job, the Quicken Loans Arena is getting quite the facelift. The renovations include expanded public spaces and concourses, multi-media upgrades, and renovated clubs and suites.

“We knew the transformation would bring more jobs here, we knew it would keep the Cavs here through 2024, hopefully longer," Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said. "Our investment is already paying off with the NBA All-Star Game.”

The game itself is expected to bring in around $110 million to the city of Cleveland.