All Star Starter Voting Starts Today

The MLB All Star Game is just a few weeks away, and after preliminary voting, another vote is under way today.

This special election will only feature the top 3 vote getters for each position, unfortunately for the Tribe, Carlos Santana was the only one to make the cut. Carlos will be making his first career All-Star appearance in front of the home town crowd, on July 8th at Progressive Field.

There are many ways to vote, you can vote via MLB.com, the Indians team website, the MLB at Bat app. Alternatively you can vote on Google by searching MLB All-Star, or by searching a players name directly.

The All-Star Starters Election begins today at 12 noon ET and goes until 4pm ET tomorrow (June 27th) and winners will be announced tomorrow at 7pm on ESPN.