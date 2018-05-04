All Twitter Users Should Change Their Passwords

By Paul Laux

If you're a Twitter user, you might want to change your password. In today's age, cyber-security is more important than ever, and Twitter is taking steps to prevent a massive breach.

The company announced that a bug saved all passwords on an internal log that wasn't encrypted, leaving everyone's password vulnerable.

We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password. https://t.co/RyEDvQOTaZ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 3, 2018

As of this moment, there is no sign that anyone actually got to the data, but since it was open for a moment. Twitter is taking precautions and asking everyone to change their password.

The issue has since been resolved.