All Twitter Users Should Change Their Passwords

May 4, 2018
By Paul Laux

If you're a Twitter user, you might want to change your password.  In today's age, cyber-security is more important than ever, and Twitter is taking steps to prevent a massive breach.

The company announced that a bug saved all passwords on an internal log that wasn't encrypted, leaving everyone's password vulnerable.

As of this moment, there is no sign that anyone actually got to the data, but since it was open for a moment. Twitter is taking precautions and asking everyone to change their password.

The issue has since been resolved.

