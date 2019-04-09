Allison Mack Pleads Guilty To Racketeering

It's been a year since former Smallville actress Allison Mack was arrested in connection with the alleged sex cult, NXIVM [nexium].

She originally pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, but as Mack appeared in court in New York yesterday to enter her plea to two counts of racketeering – she pled guilty.

In court, the actress said her plea was her way of taking “full responsibility” for her admitted role in the secret subgroup of NXIVM called DOS, which has been described as a group of sex slaves for group founder Keith Raniere (though she had her own slaves as well). She also gave some insight into her role, explaining that she was looking for a community in a time she felt “lost.”

“Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people – I was wrong,” she noted. “I am very sorry for my role in this case. I am very sorry to my family and to the good people I hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

Mack is facing up to 40 years behind bars (20 years for each of the two counts).