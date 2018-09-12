The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Arrested For Domestic Violence

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.

The Bachelor alum and fan-favorite, Amanda Stanton, was arrested Monday morning for shoving her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs.

Stanton was celebrating a friends bachelorette party at a hotel near the Las Vegas Strip when the incident occured. Around 3:15 am, security chekced on a room following a noise complaint and a battery domestic violence call, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirm to Fox News.

Her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, was talking to security when Amanda allegedly pushed him hard enough that police were called. Stanton was arrested and was released on Monday.

Spokesperson for Stanton, Steve Honig, said in a statement that "Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance," Honig said. "That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious."

Amanda has also been linked to Bachelor alum's, Robby Hayes and Josh Murray, both of which, seemed to have ended on bad terms. But it seems her new boo isn't going anywhere. She posted a picture of them together on a plane home Tuesday after the incident.