Amazon Prices To Be Raised

By Paul Laux

Do you use Amazon? It might cost you a little more now. All thanks to a price hike in Amazon Prime memberships.

Currently, the yearly price for the service is $99. However starting June 16th, it will be raised $20 to $119. A price hike that has a lot of people unhappy with the already pricey service.

Riding high on profits, Amazon is increasing the cost of Prime. https://t.co/hsuY1tPhaF — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 27, 2018

Amazon states that the price hike is needed, and is just part of inflation adjustment. Oh yea, and that it's fair. Some might disagree.

I never thought this day would come, I cancelled my #amazon subscription today because of the price hike — robostig (@robostig) April 26, 2018

Not happy, @amazon. Unnecessarily steep price hike. — Me (@QuincyHughes) April 26, 2018

The last time a price hike happened? 2014.

There is also a rumored way to get another year for the old price if your subscription is up after June 16th. It might not work, and it's complicated - but if you'd like to try, you can see how to do it here.