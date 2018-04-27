Amazon Prime Raising Prices Starting In June

By Paul Laux

Do you use Amazon Prime? It might cost you a little more now. All thanks to a price hike in Amazon Prime memberships.

Currently, the yearly price for the service is $99.

Starting June 16th, it will be raised $20 to $119. A price hike that has a lot of people unhappy with the already pricey service.

Riding high on profits, Amazon is increasing the cost of Prime. https://t.co/hsuY1tPhaF — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 27, 2018

Amazon states that the price hike is needed, and is just part of inflation adjustment.

I never thought this day would come, I cancelled my #amazon subscription today because of the price hike — robostig (@robostig) April 26, 2018

Not happy, @amazon. Unnecessarily steep price hike. — Me (@QuincyHughes) April 26, 2018

The last time a price hike happened was in 2014.

There is also a rumored way to get another year for the old price if your subscription is up after June 16th. It might not work, but if you'd like to try, you can see how to do it here.