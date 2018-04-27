Amazon

Dreamstime

Amazon Prime Raising Prices Starting In June

If you use Amazon, here's some important information

April 27, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

Do you use Amazon Prime? It might cost you a little more now. All thanks to a price hike in Amazon Prime memberships.

Currently, the yearly price for the service is $99.

Starting June 16th, it will be raised $20 to $119. A price hike that has a lot of people unhappy with the already pricey service.

Amazon states that the price hike is needed, and is just part of inflation adjustment.

The last time a price hike happened was in 2014.

There is also a rumored way to get another year for the old price if your subscription is up after June 16th. It might not work, but if you'd like to try, you can see how to do it here.

Tags: 
Amazon
amazon prime