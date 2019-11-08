Amazon Drops 'Top 100 Toys' List

November 8, 2019
The Jeremiah Show
Amazon released their 'Top 100 Toys' for the holiday season.

Toys making the list this year include (click here for the complete list): 

  • LEGO Friends Heartlake City Amusement Pier
  • Avengers Marvel Legend Series Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist
  • Cool Maker Go Glam Stamper Nail Studio
  • Osmo Detective Agency: A Search & Find Mystery Game
  • Melissa & Doug Turtle Ball Pit
  • Crayola Super Art Coloring Kit 100+ Piece Set
  • Candylocks, 7-inch Lacey Lemonade
  • Radio Flyer Classic Red Dual Deck Tricycle
  • Mattel Games Pictionary Air
  • Melissa & Dog Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Food Set.
