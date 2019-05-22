Amber Heard Severed Johnny Depp's Finger

Johnny Depp claims that his former ex-wife Amber Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him severing his finger.

After a long legal battle between the two, accusations have been made on both behalf’s regarding abuse. Depp's new accusation claims he shattered his finger bone as well as cut off the tip of his finger resulting in multiple surgeries.

The injury almost became life threatening after contracting a staph infection three times. Heard denies the story by stating the injury was caused by excessive partying including drugs and alcohol.

This long legal trial continues with Depp stating Heard is faking her bruises and that they were just "painted on".