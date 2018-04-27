AMC Theaters' $5 Ticket Tuesdays Will Stay

By Paul Laux

The popular deal is here to stay! AMC has had $5 Ticket Tuesdays for a little while, and it has become super popular. Now, it's here to stay!

The deal will get you into a movie for just $5 all day on Tuesdays.

Another $5 will also get you a small drink and a small popcorn. So for $10 you can have a pretty good Tuesday.

The only stipulation? You have to be a member, but you can sign up at any time!