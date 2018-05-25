Amy Poehler And Nick Offerman Would Love To Reboot "Parks And Recreation"

If there is one thing that Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman can agree on, it's that they'd both love to do a "Parks And Rec" reboot.

Something we all need in our life.

Amy Poehler and @Nick_Offerman told me if they’d ever do another season of "Parks and Rec." https://t.co/EMpJD2YqQr — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2018

The show went off-air three years ago, but ever since then, people have been itching to have a reboot start up just like every other show on this planet.

The pair appeared on Ellen to talk show and ended up dropping this note. They also made it seem like the entire cast would be on board for it.

Cross your fingers!