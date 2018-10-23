Amy Schumer Is Pregnant!
She's having a baby!
Congratualtions are in order for actor and comedian Amy Schumer.
She and husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting their first child!
She took to Instagram yesterday to tease her fans by saying, "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page."
Yellin ended up announcing the news on her Instagram story.
At first it just looked like she was sharing Schumer’s “voting recommendations,” but hidden in plain sight at the bottom of the post it reads, “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer.”
Congratulations!